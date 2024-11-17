© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 323 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, how narrow margins in Congress and deep polarization nationwide could make governing difficult in the next Trump administration. Then, why American evangelical Christians are such staunch supporters of Israel. Plus, one refugee’s desperate journey from his home in war-torn Cameroon to a new life in Wisconsin.

Aired: 11/16/24 | Expires: 12/17/24
Watch 6:47
PBS News Hour
Why American evangelicals are staunch supporters of Israel
Why American evangelical Christians have deep ties to supporting Israel
Clip: S2024 E323 | 6:47
Watch 4:57
PBS News Hour
Cameroonian refugee family finds new start in Wisconsin
Cameroonian refugee family finds new start after reuniting in Wisconsin
Clip: S2024 E323 | 4:57
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
How divisions in Congress could present challenges for Trump
How divisions and narrow margins in Congress could present challenges for Trump
Clip: S2024 E323 | 6:56
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Biden allows Ukraine to fire missiles into Russia
News Wrap: Biden administration allows Ukraine to fire long-range missiles into Russia
Clip: S2024 E323 | 4:23
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
Climate change's role in the Northeast's wildfire outbreak
The role of climate change in an unusual outbreak of wildfires in the Northeast
Clip: S2024 E322 | 5:21
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel targets Lebanon with more deadly strikes
News Wrap: Israel targets eastern and southern Lebanon with more deadly airstrikes
Clip: S2024 E322 | 3:13
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Future of U.S.-China relations after final Biden-Xi meeting
The future of U.S.-China relations after Biden’s final meeting with Xi
Clip: S2024 E322 | 7:02
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Report highlights killings of Indigenous environmentalists
Report highlights disproportionate killings of Indigenous environmental activists
Clip: S2024 E322 | 8:05
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E322 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E321 | 57:46