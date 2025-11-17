© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 321 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, in a major reversal, President Trump says Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files. Charlotte becomes the latest target of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, with dozens arrested and detained. Plus, the Dominican Republic enforces its own immigration crackdown on Haitians seeking a safe haven from gang violence.

Aired: 11/16/25 | Expires: 12/17/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 10:58
PBS News Hour
White House to welcome controversial Saudi crown prince
Trump prepares to welcome Saudi Arabia's controversial crown prince to White House
Clip: S2025 E321 | 10:58
Watch 7:21
PBS News Hour
Epstein files vote expected on Tuesday after Trump's shift
Epstein files vote expected in House on Tuesday after Trump's sudden shift
Clip: S2025 E321 | 7:21
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
A look at Trump's overhaul of plan to end homelessness
A look at the Trump administration's overhaul of national plan to end homelessness
Clip: S2025 E321 | 5:38
Watch 7:40
PBS News Hour
Haitians deported after fleeing to Dominican Republic
Haitians displaced by violence face deportation after fleeing to Dominican Republic
Clip: S2025 E321 | 7:40
Watch 8:47
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump and the Epstein files
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s Epstein files reversal
Clip: S2025 E321 | 8:47
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
How Charlotte is responding to Trump's immigration crackdown
How Charlotte is responding to Trump administration's immigration crackdown in city
Clip: S2025 E321 | 6:06
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Acting FEMA head stepping down after 6 months
News Wrap: Acting FEMA head stepping down after 6 months
Clip: S2025 E321 | 5:36
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Questions linger a year after BioLab’s toxic fire in Georgia
Questions linger in a Georgia town more than a year after the toxic BioLab fire
Clip: S2025 E320 | 6:56
Watch 3:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Border Patrol makes more arrests in Charlotte
News Wrap: Border Patrol agents make more arrests on 2nd day of Charlotte surge
Clip: S2025 E320 | 3:25
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
Takeaways from COP30 halfway through the UN climate summit
Key takeaways from COP30 halfway through the UN climate summit
Clip: S2025 E320 | 5:45