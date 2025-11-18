© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 322 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, Congress votes to release Justice Department files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The White House welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, prompting renewed scrutiny of Trump family business dealings in the kingdom. Plus, former Secretary of State John Kerry discusses the latest United Nations climate summit that the United States decided to skip.

Aired: 11/17/25 | Expires: 12/18/25
