© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 306

November 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 11/01/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:10
PBS News Hour
Federal workers struggle without pay amid long shutdown
Federal workers struggle without pay as long shutdown begins to affect more Americans
Clip: S2025 E306 | 8:10
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
New film explores use of psychedelics to treat combat PTSD
New documentary explores use of psychedelics to treat combat veterans with PTSD
Clip: S2025 E306 | 7:11
Watch 3:05
PBS News Hour
Slain Mexican journalists honored on Day of the Dead
Mexican journalists honor slain colleagues on Day of the Dead in Tijuana
Clip: S2025 E306 | 3:05
Watch 1:58
PBS News Hour
A previously unseen Renoir masterpiece heads to auction
A previously unseen Renoir masterpiece heads to auction after rediscovery
Clip: S2025 E306 | 1:58
Watch 3:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Police investigate mass knife attack on UK train
News Wrap: British police investigate mass knife attack on train headed to London
Clip: S2025 E306 | 3:25
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
Climate change threatens ancient Socotra dragon’s blood tree
Climate change drives ancient Socotra dragon’s blood tree to brink of extinction
Clip: S2025 E305 | 5:07
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E305 | 26:45
Watch 9:26
PBS News Hour
How engineers are shaping China’s infrastructure and society
How China’s engineering mindset has shaped its infrastructure and society
Clip: S2025 E305 | 9:26
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
Uncertainty for SNAP recipients as shutdown enters new month
Uncertainty weighs on SNAP recipients as shutdown drags into new month
Clip: S2025 E305 | 5:28
Watch 3:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel it received remains that are not hostages’
News Wrap: Israel says it received remains from Hamas that don’t belong to hostages
Clip: S2025 E305 | 3:14