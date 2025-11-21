© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 325 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, President Trump welcomes New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to the White House after vilifying him during the campaign. The Trump administration demands that Ukraine accept its peace plan that includes major territorial concessions to Russia. Plus, one state's efforts to protect vaccine access as the federal government casts doubt on their effectiveness and safety.

Aired: 11/20/25 | Expires: 12/21/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E324 | 57:46
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Chicago Fed president: Delayed report complicates rate cut
Delayed jobs report 'definitely complicates' rate cut decision, Chicago Fed president says
Clip: S2025 E324 | 7:52
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise ethical concerns
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise concerns as administration loosens regulations
Clip: S2025 E324 | 7:57
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Cheney funeral service held at National Cathedral
News Wrap: Funeral service for Dick Cheney held at Washington National Cathedral
Clip: S2025 E324 | 5:29
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
Crow responds to Trump saying Democrats should be arrested
Trump says Democrats should be arrested for urging military to refuse unlawful orders
Clip: S2025 E324 | 6:37
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
Trump pushes Ukraine peace plan with significant concessions
White House pushes new 28-point peace plan with concessions Ukraine previously rejected
Clip: S2025 E324 | 5:42
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
Americans covered through ACA face spike in premiums
How Americans covered through ACA exchanges are navigating the spike in premiums
Clip: S2025 E324 | 4:54
Watch 9:00
PBS News Hour
Experts offer views on coverage and cost of ACA subsidies
With ACA subsidies set to expire, experts offer views on cost, coverage and alternatives
Clip: S2025 E324 | 9:00
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Trump considers order to override state AI regulations
Trump considers order to override state regulations on artificial intelligence
Clip: S2025 E324 | 4:48
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E323 | 57:46