November 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 323 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney leading the case against former FBI Director James Comey face heightened scrutiny for their handling of the indictment. President Trump fosters public and private investment between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, including a rare earths deal to counter China. Plus, state bans on abortion pills give rise to underground networks.

Aired: 11/18/25 | Expires: 12/19/25
November 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
A Brief But Spectacular take on finding where you belong
News Wrap: Judge rules Meta does not have illegal monopoly
U.S. skipping climate summit undermines progress, Kerry says
Trumps policies create challenges for community colleges
Trump welcomes Saudi crown prince to White House
Bishops push U.S. to end 'dehumanizing' immigration actions
Congress votes to release Epstein files. What comes next?
Epstein survivors' lawyer: 'World will see who's involved'
How Charlotte is responding to Trump's immigration crackdown
