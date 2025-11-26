November 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Trump says there's progress in U.S. effort to end Ukraine war
Recycled lead used in U.S. auto batteries linked to poisoning in African communities
‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ follows Ukrainians forced into combat in Russia’s invasion
How artificial intelligence is reshaping college for students and professors
China 'cannot peacefully coexist with democracies,' says Taiwan's deputy foreign minister
DOGE disassembled 'but the principles remain alive,' Trump administration says
Rising prices and government cutbacks leave food banks struggling nationwide
November 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Ukraine and U.S. revise peace plan as origins questioned