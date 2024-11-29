© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 335 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, the country of Georgia is rocked by protests over its decision to suspend a bid to join the European Union. And a look back on the outstanding career of Rafael Nadal, whose retirement signals the end of an era in professional tennis.

Aired: 11/28/24 | Expires: 12/29/24
Extras
Watch 9:04
PBS News Hour
Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral set to make a comeback
Clip: S2024 E335 | 9:04
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
New book explores global influences on Western pop music
Clip: S2024 E335 | 6:53
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Syrian rebels breach Aleppo
Clip: S2024 E335 | 6:34
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Reflecting on Rafael Nadal's storied career in tennis
Clip: S2024 E335 | 7:37
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
Why this famous New York food critic is moving on
Clip: S2024 E335 | 5:35
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
Thousands protest in Georgia after government kills EU bid
Clip: S2024 E335 | 5:39
Watch 10:50
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's federal case dismissals
Clip: S2024 E335 | 10:50
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
November 28, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E334 | 56:45
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
North Carolina residents lean on community help after Helene
Clip: S2024 E334 | 5:38
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Why the FDA wants to pull this cold medicine ingredient
Clip: S2024 E334 | 5:43