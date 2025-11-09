© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 313 | 26m 45s

November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 11/08/25 | Expires: 12/09/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
Why regulators want to ban a key ingredient in kratom drugs
Why regulators want to ban a key ingredient in kratom, a popular herbal supplement
Clip: S2025 E313 | 6:34
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
Study suggests risk of pediatric cancer from medical imaging
New study suggests link between medical imaging and pediatric cancer risk
Clip: S2025 E313 | 5:00
Watch 2:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate works over weekend as shutdown continues
News Wrap: Senate works through weekend as shutdown enters 40th day
Clip: S2025 E313 | 2:28
Watch 3:57
PBS News Hour
How the loss of USAID affects Indonesia’s climate fight
How the loss of USAID funding affects Indonesia’s ability to fight climate change
Clip: S2025 E313 | 3:57
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
UNICEF: Children face ‘horrific violence’ in Sudan crisis
Children exposed to ‘horrific violence’ in Sudan’s civil war, UNICEF says
Clip: S2025 E313 | 5:33
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Shutdown disrupts air travel, food assistance for Americans
Longest shutdown on record disrupts air travel and food assistance for Americans
Clip: S2025 E312 | 6:44
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: UPS, FedEx ground MD-11 planes after deadly crash
News Wrap: UPS and FedEx ground MD-11 cargo planes after deadly crash
Clip: S2025 E312 | 3:09
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E312 | 26:44
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Rural U.S. hospitals compete for billions in federal funding
Struggling rural hospitals compete for billions of dollars in federal funding
Clip: S2025 E312 | 6:44
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
What the ‘bird theory’ test may reveal about relationships
What the ‘bird theory’ test may reveal about your relationship
Clip: S2025 E312 | 6:50