November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Why regulators want to ban a key ingredient in kratom, a popular herbal supplement
New study suggests link between medical imaging and pediatric cancer risk
News Wrap: Senate works through weekend as shutdown enters 40th day
How the loss of USAID funding affects Indonesia’s ability to fight climate change
Children exposed to ‘horrific violence’ in Sudan’s civil war, UNICEF says
Longest shutdown on record disrupts air travel and food assistance for Americans
News Wrap: UPS and FedEx ground MD-11 cargo planes after deadly crash
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Struggling rural hospitals compete for billions of dollars in federal funding
What the ‘bird theory’ test may reveal about your relationship