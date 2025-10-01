© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

October 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 274 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, congressional leaders and the White House dig in on their demands as the federal government is shut down. Israel intercepts a flotilla full of humanitarian aid and activists that was bound for Gaza at a sensitive time for peace negotiations. Plus, we remember world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall and how she changed how people see chimpanzees and themselves.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 10/31/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E273 | 57:46
Watch 8:25
PBS News Hour
New book explores how colleges are encouraging free speech
In 'Terms of Respect,' Princeton president argues colleges are encouraging free speech
Clip: S2025 E273 | 8:25
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
Why mothers with young children are leaving the workforce
Why so many mothers with young children are leaving the workforce
Clip: S2025 E273 | 7:31
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
Dems. fighting to avoid health care cuts, says Rep. Ivey
Democrats battling with GOP to avoid 'devastating' health care cuts, Rep. Ivey says
Clip: S2025 E273 | 6:02
Watch 10:19
PBS News Hour
Government moves toward shutdown with Congress in deadlock
Government barreling toward shutdown with Congress in partisan deadlock
Clip: S2025 E273 | 10:19
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
GOP Rep. Lawler: Democrats 'hypocritical' to risk shutdown
Rep. Lawler calls Democrats 'hypocritical' to risk shutdown over health care subsidies
Clip: S2025 E273 | 5:16
Watch 4:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pfizer agrees to cut drug prices to avoid tariffs
News Wrap: Pfizer agrees to cut drug prices to avoid tariffs
Clip: S2025 E273 | 4:35
Watch 9:47
PBS News Hour
Trump hints at military deployment in U.S. cities
At gathering of military leaders, Trump hints at deployment in U.S. cities
Clip: S2025 E273 | 9:47
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
How artists and musicians are responding to Trump's 2nd term
How artists and musicians are responding to Trump's 2nd term
Clip: S2025 E272 | 9:19
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how Democrats are negotiating
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats' approach to negotiations with Trump
Clip: S2025 E272 | 7:17