© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 286 | 57m 46s

October 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/10/24 | Expires: 11/10/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Where Harris and Trump stand on reproductive rights
Where Harris and Trump stand on abortion access and reproductive rights
Clip: S2024 E286 | 6:25
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Nobel Prize awarded to anti-nuclear weapon group
News Wrap: Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese group for work against nuclear weapons
Clip: S2024 E286 | 6:03
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Israel injures UN peacekeepers again, raising more concerns
Israel injures UN peacekeepers again, raising more concerns about its operation in Lebanon
Clip: S2024 E286 | 5:09
Watch 4:05
PBS News Hour
Harris courts Republican voters as Trump stokes crime fears
Harris courts voters from across the aisle as Trump stokes fears on crime and immigration
Clip: S2024 E286 | 4:05
Watch 9:04
PBS News Hour
Ipswich hopes football club's success will revive community
Ipswich, England, hopes football club's success will revive local economy and community
Clip: S2024 E286 | 9:04
Watch 12:00
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Democratic concerns about momentum
Brooks and Capehart on Democratic concerns about Harris' momentum
Clip: S2024 E286 | 12:00
Watch 8:14
PBS News Hour
Floridians struggle after 2 major hurricanes
'Planet Earth is really messed up right now': Floridians struggle after 2 major hurricanes
Clip: S2024 E286 | 8:14
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E285 | 57:46
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
FEMA official details response strategy after 2 hurricanes
FEMA official details federal response strategy after 2 major hurricanes
Clip: S2024 E285 | 4:30
Watch 2:08
PBS News Hour
Trump pitches tax incentives as Harris appeals to new voters
Trump pitches new tax incentives in Detroit as Harris pushes to reach voters in new places
Clip: S2024 E285 | 2:08