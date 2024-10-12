© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 287

October 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/11/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
Inside the whimsical world of author Sandra Boynton
Inside the whimsical world of celebrated children’s author Sandra Boynton
Clip: S2024 E287 | 6:07
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
How Latino Americans are trying to close the wealth gap
How first-generation Latino Americans are trying to close the wealth gap
Clip: S2024 E287 | 5:44
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Why hurricanes can cause deaths for years after they hit
Why hurricanes can cause thousands more deaths in the years after they hit
Clip: S2024 E287 | 5:26
Watch 2:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Northern Gaza suffers under heavy Israeli strikes
News Wrap: Northern Gaza suffers under heavy Israeli bombardment
Clip: S2024 E287 | 2:30
Watch 3:49
PBS News Hour
American Jews reflect on High Holy Days a year after Oct. 7
‘The grief is ongoing’: American Jews reflect on the High Holy Days a year after Oct. 7
Clip: S2024 E287 | 3:49
Watch 9:04
PBS News Hour
Ipswich hopes football club's success will revive community
Ipswich, England, hopes football club's success will revive local economy and community
Clip: S2024 E286 | 9:04
Watch 12:00
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Democratic concerns about momentum
Brooks and Capehart on Democratic concerns about Harris' momentum
Clip: S2024 E286 | 12:00
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Where Harris and Trump stand on reproductive rights
Where Harris and Trump stand on abortion access and reproductive rights
Clip: S2024 E286 | 6:25
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Nobel Prize awarded to anti-nuclear weapon group
News Wrap: Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese group for work against nuclear weapons
Clip: S2024 E286 | 6:03
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Israel injures UN peacekeepers again, raising more concerns
Israel injures UN peacekeepers again, raising more concerns about its operation in Lebanon
Clip: S2024 E286 | 5:09