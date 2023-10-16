October 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
The 1913 Buffalo Nickel raises important questions how we think of the American West.
Grinnell fought the destruction of birds and other wildlife, including the buffalo.
More than 250 Lakotas – mostly women and children – were killed by U.S. soldiers.
By 1889, Buffalo Bill Cody was the most famous American in the world.
The scale of wild animal loss during the 1800s is the largest in known human history.
The U.S. government made treaties with Indigenous people when it was convenient.
After the Civil War, Americans set out with renewed energy to unite the East and West.
Did you know a buffalo can clear a six-foot fence?
Deadly airstrikes continue to pummel Gaza as Israel musters huge force on border
