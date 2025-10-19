© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 292 | 26m 44s

October 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/18/25 | Expires: 11/18/25
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
Ceasefire violations strain fragile Israel-Hamas truce
Clip: S2025 E292 | 5:14
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
What to know about lymphedema after breast cancer treatment
Clip: S2025 E292 | 7:02
Watch 3:00
PBS News Hour
Scientists study rare bloom in the Atacama Desert
Clip: S2025 E292 | 3:00
Watch 2:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Thieves steal priceless jewels from Louvre Museum
Clip: S2025 E292 | 2:44
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
How the Trump administration is reshaping U.S. education
Clip: S2025 E292 | 5:32
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
‘The Formula for Better Health’ from a former CDC director
Clip: S2025 E291 | 6:57
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel pressures Hamas to return hostage bodies
Clip: S2025 E291 | 3:13
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Leak shows China’s ‘Great Firewall’ is being exported abroad
Clip: S2025 E291 | 6:31
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
October 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E291 | 26:44
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
‘We intend to defend our democracy,’ says protest organizer
Clip: S2025 E291 | 6:46