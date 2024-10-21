© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 296 | 57m 46s

October 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/20/24 | Expires: 11/20/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:32
PBS News Hour
How strikes on Hezbollah-linked bank could hurt civilians
How Israeli strikes on Hezbollah-linked bank could hurt Lebanese civilians
Clip: S2024 E296 | 4:32
Watch 9:10
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's ground game
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's ground game and Harris' outreach to Republicans
Clip: S2024 E296 | 9:10
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Harris campaigns with Cheney as Trump deploys dark rhetoric
Harris campaigns with Liz Cheney as Trump again deploys dark and anti-immigrant rhetoric
Clip: S2024 E296 | 4:48
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Oscar batters Cuba as island deals with blackout
News Wrap: Hurricane Oscar batters Cuba as island deals with electrical grid failure
Clip: S2024 E296 | 5:31
Watch 7:41
PBS News Hour
What's behind Elon Musk's massive effort to elect Trump
What's behind Elon Musk's massive effort to elect Trump
Clip: S2024 E296 | 7:41
Watch 10:51
PBS News Hour
Navalny's widow reflects on her husband's legacy
Navalny's widow reflects on her husband's legacy and releasing his memoir, 'Patriot'
Clip: S2024 E296 | 10:51
Watch 8:43
PBS News Hour
Purdue works to revive liberal arts as key part of college
Purdue program works to revive liberal arts as key part of the college experience
Clip: S2024 E296 | 8:43
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
October 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E295 | 26:45
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
How major storms take an economic toll far from their paths
How the economic toll of major storms reaches far beyond their direct paths
Clip: S2024 E295 | 6:43
Watch 7:21
PBS News Hour
The effect of anti-trans laws on LGBTQ+ youth mental health
Study finds LGBTQ+ youth mental health suffering in states with anti-trans laws
Clip: S2024 E295 | 7:21