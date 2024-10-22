© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 297 | 57m 46s

October 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/21/24 | Expires: 11/21/24
Extras
Watch 3:38
PBS News Hour
Harris and Trump court Latino voters with 2 until election
Harris and Trump make appeals to Latino voters 2 weeks ahead of Election Day
Clip: S2024 E297 | 3:38
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
Montana primary proposal could cut down on partisan divides
How a Montana proposal to change its primary system could cut down on partisan divides
Clip: S2024 E297 | 4:17
Watch 4:08
PBS News Hour
State measures may have national impact by boosting turnout
A look at the state measures that could have national impact by boosting election turnout
Clip: S2024 E297 | 4:08
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Blinken in Israel for 11th time during war
News Wrap: Blinken visits Israel for 11th time since start of war with Hamas
Clip: S2024 E297 | 6:37
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
Democrats concentrate on N.Y. races that could decide House
Democrats concentrate on New York congressional races that could decide House majority
Clip: S2024 E297 | 7:12
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Israeli strikes put Lebanese health workers in line of fire
Lebanese healthcare workers caught in the line of fire from Israeli airstrikes
Clip: S2024 E297 | 6:01
Watch 6:28
PBS News Hour
Jimmy Breslin remembered in book as 'Man Who Told the Truth'
Reporter Jimmy Breslin remembered in new biography as 'The Man Who Told the Truth'
Clip: S2024 E297 | 6:28
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Detroit's 'Little Village' gives local artists a home
Detroit's 'Little Village' project transforms a neighborhood and give local artists a home
Clip: S2024 E297 | 7:05
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
'Click-to-cancel' would make it easier to end subscriptions
FTC's 'click-to-cancel' rule would make it easier to end subscriptions
Clip: S2024 E297 | 5:55
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Harris campaigns with Cheney as Trump deploys dark rhetoric
Harris campaigns with Liz Cheney as Trump again deploys dark and anti-immigrant rhetoric
Clip: S2024 E296 | 4:48