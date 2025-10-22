© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
October 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 295 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump sanctions Russia's two biggest oil companies after efforts to end the war in Ukraine falter. Pressure mounts to end the government shutdown as furloughed federal workers struggle to make ends meet and millions of Americans face a spike in health care costs. Plus, the mother of a teen mistakenly arrested by immigration agents speaks out.

