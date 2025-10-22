October 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
October 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to know about the withdrawn Trump nominee who reportedly said he has a 'Nazi streak'
A look at the New Jersey governor's race and its national implications
Young photographer documents disappearing salt marshes to inspire action
In 'Independent,' Karine Jean-Pierre says the two-party system isn't working
Trump's push for peace tested as Putin meeting called off and Gaza ceasefire shows cracks
News Wrap: GOP lawmakers signal they will not negotiate with Dems to end shutdown
Marwan Barghouti’s son on the quest for Palestinian statehood and who will lead them
Another university declines Trump's offer for priority funding
How GOP-led redistricting efforts may disenfranchise Black voters