© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 299 | 57m 46s

October 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/23/24 | Expires: 11/23/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:21
PBS News Hour
States work to cap methane leaks from abandoned wells
States work to track down and cap dangerous methane leaks from abandoned oil and gas wells
Clip: S2024 E299 | 8:21
Watch 4:28
PBS News Hour
How the racial makeup of colleges has changed
How the racial makeup of colleges changed after the affirmative action ruling
Clip: S2024 E299 | 4:28
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
Where Harris and Trump stand on key foreign policy issues
Comparing where Harris and Trump stand on key foreign policy issues
Clip: S2024 E299 | 7:47
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DA recommends resentencing for Menendez brothers
News Wrap: Prosecutors recommend resentencing for Menendez brothers
Clip: S2024 E299 | 6:35
Watch 3:56
PBS News Hour
Harris paints Trump as threat to democracy as election nears
Harris paints Trump as threat to democracy as Election Day draws closer
Clip: S2024 E299 | 3:56
Watch 9:14
PBS News Hour
Trump's rambling raises questions about mental decline
Trump's rambling speeches raise questions about mental decline
Clip: S2024 E299 | 9:14
Watch 4:16
PBS News Hour
Boeing union rejects contract, complicating CEO's plans
Boeing union rejects offer to end strike, complicating CEO's plan to turn company around
Clip: S2024 E299 | 4:16
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
'The Price of Power' explores McConnell's complex legacy
New book 'The Price of Power' explores the complex legacy of Mitch McConnell
Clip: S2024 E299 | 5:47
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Series of outbreaks raises concerns about U.S. food safety
McDonald's E. coli outbreak and other incidents raise concerns about U.S. food safety
Clip: S2024 E298 | 6:43
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E298 | 57:46