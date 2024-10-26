© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 26, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 301 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, Israel’s retaliatory attack on Iran fuels fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Then, for the third presidential election in a row, Michigan is playing a pivotal role. Plus, how doctors are using weight loss drugs to treat adolescents.

Aired: 10/25/24 | Expires: 11/25/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
How Israel’s strikes on Iran affect Gaza, Lebanon conflicts
How Israel’s retaliatory attack on Iran affects cease-fire efforts in Gaza and Lebanon
Clip: S2024 E301 | 6:26
Watch 1:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia strikes Kyiv with overnight drone barrage
News Wrap: Russia strikes Kyiv with deadly overnight drone barrage
Clip: S2024 E301 | 1:41
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
Why more doctors are treating youth with weight loss drugs
Why more doctors are treating children and adolescents with weight loss drugs
Clip: S2024 E301 | 8:07
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
How Harris and Trump are trying to reach Michigan voters
How Harris and Trump are trying to reach voters in the battleground state of Michigan
Clip: S2024 E301 | 6:56
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
Gaza crisis worsens as hospitals are overwhelmed amid war
Gaza faces medical crisis as remaining hospitals are overwhelmed amid war
Clip: S2024 E300 | 6:12
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
Biden issues apology for Indigenous boarding schools
Biden issues 'long overdue' apology for federal Indigenous boarding schools
Clip: S2024 E300 | 6:55
Watch 2:24
PBS News Hour
Israel launches retaliatory strikes on targets in Iran
Israel launches retaliatory strikes on military targets in Iran
Clip: S2024 E300 | 2:24
Watch 8:38
PBS News Hour
Gen Z voters could be deciding factor in who wins N.C.
North Carolina's Gen Z voters could be deciding factor in who wins the state
Clip: S2024 E300 | 8:38
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump detour from swing states to campaign in Texas
Harris and Trump take a detour from swing states to campaign in Texas
Clip: S2024 E300 | 4:48
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: More E. coli cases linked to McDonald's outbreak
News Wrap: More E. coli cases linked to McDonald's outbreak
Clip: S2024 E300 | 5:10