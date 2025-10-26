© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 299 | 26m 45s

October 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/25/25 | Expires: 11/25/25
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
Why the U.S. may be in ‘catch up’ mode in the future of war
Clip: S2025 E299 | 6:03
Watch 2:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 2 suspects arrested over Louvre jewels theft
Clip: S2025 E299 | 2:38
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
Trump kicks off Asia trip amid progress on China trade deal
Clip: S2025 E299 | 6:12
Watch 8:28
PBS News Hour
Why many men struggle to maintain deep male friendships
Clip: S2025 E299 | 8:28
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
October 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E298 | 26:45
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Experimental treatment offers hope to chronic pain patients
Clip: S2025 E298 | 7:01
Watch 1:44
PBS News Hour
Nurse in Uganda climbs a 1,000-foot ladder to save lives
Clip: S2025 E298 | 1:44
Watch 2:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Melissa becomes a hurricane in the Caribbean
Clip: S2025 E298 | 2:35
Watch 7:13
PBS News Hour
China launches largest crackdown on Christians in years
Clip: S2025 E298 | 7:13
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
U.N. agencies rush aid into Gaza as Trump heads to Asia
Clip: S2025 E298 | 5:09