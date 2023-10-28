© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

October 28, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 312 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, Israel’s war in Gaza to eliminate Hamas enters a new stage with expanded ground operations. After the suspected killer of 18 people in Maine is found dead, residents of Lewiston begin the process of healing. An American family desperately tries to escape the fighting in Gaza and return home. Plus, how one company tried to hide the dangers of using its CPAP machines.

Aired: 10/27/23 | Expires: 11/27/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E215 | 57:46
Watch 5:09
PBS NewsHour
Israel assaults Gaza by land, air and sea as raids escalate
Israel assaults Gaza by land, air and sea on 2nd day of escalated raids
Clip: S2023 E312 | 5:09
Watch 1:50
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Mike Pence ends his 2024 presidential campaign
News Wrap: Former VP Mike Pence ends his 2024 presidential campaign
Clip: S2023 E312 | 1:50
Watch 4:52
PBS NewsHour
Relief, mourning in Maine after shooting suspect found dead
Relief and mourning in Lewiston after suspected mass killer found dead
Clip: S2023 E312 | 4:52
Watch 5:38
PBS NewsHour
American family trapped in Gaza struggles to escape the war
American family trapped in Gaza struggles to escape the war
Clip: S2023 E312 | 5:38
Watch 6:02
PBS NewsHour
Report finds Philips hid its CPAP machines’ safety issues
Investigation finds Philips hid safety issues with its CPAP machines for years
Clip: S2023 E312 | 6:02
Watch 4:13
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in fraud trial
News Wrap: Judge orders Ivanka Trump to testify in father's civil fraud trial
Clip: S2023 E311 | 4:13
Watch 3:52
PBS NewsHour
Aid worker describes life in Gaza amid constant bombardment
Aid worker describes life in Gaza amid constant bombardment
Clip: S2023 E311 | 3:52
Watch 8:41
PBS NewsHour
Young conductor using music to serve his community
How a young conductor in Kentucky is using music to serve his community
Clip: S2023 E311 | 8:41
Watch 11:58
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on gun policy debate after mass shooting
Brooks and Capehart on gun policy debate after Maine mass shooting and new House speaker
Clip: S2023 E311 | 11:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
October 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E311 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E310 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E309 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E308 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E307 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
October 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E306 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
October 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E305 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E304 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
October 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E303 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E302 | 57:46