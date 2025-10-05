© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 278 | 26m 45s

October 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/04/25 | Expires: 11/04/25
Extras
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
What to expect from the Israel-Hamas negotiations in Egypt
What to expect as negotiations between Israel and Hamas get underway in Egypt
Clip: S2025 E278 | 5:56
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Bad Bunny makes history while celebrating Puerto Rican pride
How Bad Bunny is making history while celebrating Puerto Rican culture on the world stage
Clip: S2025 E278 | 7:02
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
Public school librarians fight book bans in new documentary
The fight against books bans by public school librarians shown in new documentary
Clip: S2025 E278 | 6:41
Watch 3:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump deploys California National Guard to Oregon
News Wrap: Trump deploys 300 California National Guard troops to Oregon
Clip: S2025 E278 | 3:38
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
October 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E277 | 26:45
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
Analyzing the sticking points of Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Former Middle East negotiator analyzes sticking points of Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Clip: S2025 E277 | 6:38
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
What to know about RFK Jr.’s efforts to address long COVID
What to know about RFK Jr.’s efforts to address long COVID research and treatments
Clip: S2025 E277 | 7:30
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Are ‘vampire devices’ draining energy in your home?
Are ‘vampire devices’ draining energy in your home? Here’s what to do
Clip: S2025 E277 | 5:04
Watch 2:11
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 6 suspects questioned over UK synagogue attack
News Wrap: Authorities question 6 suspects linked to Manchester synagogue attack
Clip: S2025 E277 | 2:11
Watch 1:56
PBS News Hour
Meet the makers of the world’s most expensive cheese
Meet the artisanal makers of the world’s most expensive cheese
Clip: S2025 E277 | 1:56