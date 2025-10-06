© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 279 | 56m 45s

October 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/05/25 | Expires: 11/05/25
Extras
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Colorado conversion therapy ban heads to Supreme Court
Clip: S2025 E279 | 9:19
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
What the CBS News shake-up means for the media landscape
Clip: S2025 E279 | 6:57
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Congress appears no closer to ending shutdown
Clip: S2025 E279 | 6:49
Watch 9:21
PBS News Hour
Oregon governor calls Trump's actions 'threat to democracy'
Clip: S2025 E279 | 9:21
Watch 8:43
PBS News Hour
More Israeli reservists refuse military deployment to Gaza
Clip: S2025 E279 | 8:43
Watch 7:19
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on shutdown's political impact
Clip: S2025 E279 | 7:19
Watch 3:16
PBS News Hour
Hamas and Israel begin indirect talks to end war in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E279 | 3:16
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Bad Bunny makes history while celebrating Puerto Rican pride
Clip: S2025 E278 | 7:02
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
What to expect from the Israel-Hamas negotiations in Egypt
Clip: S2025 E278 | 5:56
Watch 3:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump deploys California National Guard to Oregon
Clip: S2025 E278 | 3:38