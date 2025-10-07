© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

October 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 280 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, Israel marks two years since the Hamas terrorist attack as peace negotiations offer a glimmer of hope for ending the war in Gaza and bringing the remaining hostages home. Attorney General Pam Bondi pushes back against lawmakers who say she's politicized the Justice Department. Plus, a closer look at the complications and inherent risks of creating relationships with AI.

Aired: 10/06/25 | Expires: 11/06/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
The complications and risks of AI chatbot relationships
The complications and risks of relationships with AI chatbots
Clip: S2025 E280 | 7:57
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
'Science Under Siege' warns of effort to discredit science
Authors of 'Science Under Siege' warn of concerted effort to discredit science
Clip: S2025 E280 | 8:07
Watch 8:58
PBS News Hour
Israel marks 2 years since Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
Israel marks 2 years since Hamas attacks as peace talks offer glimmer of hope
Clip: S2025 E280 | 8:58
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
What justices signaled in hearing on conversion therapy ban
What Supreme Court justices signaled in arguments over Colorado's conversion therapy ban
Clip: S2025 E280 | 5:25
Watch 9:34
PBS News Hour
Trump considers farmer bailout as tariffs disrupt market
Trump considers $10 billion bailout for farmers as tariffs disrupt the market
Clip: S2025 E280 | 9:34
Watch 4:08
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Texas National Guard arrives near Chicago
News Wrap: Texas National Guard troops arrive at training center near Chicago
Clip: S2025 E280 | 4:08
Watch 3:00
PBS News Hour
Trump threatens no back pay for furloughed federal workers
Trump threatens no back pay for furloughed federal workers after shutdown ends
Clip: S2025 E280 | 3:00
Watch 3:56
PBS News Hour
Bondi dodges Democrats' questions in Senate hearing
Bondi dodges Democrats' questions on weaponizing DOJ in Senate hearing
Clip: S2025 E280 | 3:56
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
October 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E279 | 56:45
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Colorado conversion therapy ban heads to Supreme Court
A look at Colorado’s conversion therapy ban as it faces a Supreme Court challenge
Clip: S2025 E279 | 9:19