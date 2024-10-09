© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 284 | 56m 41s

October 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/08/24 | Expires: 11/08/24
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
St. Petersburg mayor on threat of catastrophic storm surge
St. Petersburg mayor discusses threat of catastrophic and historic storm surge from Milton
Clip: S2024 E284 | 5:43
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
Florida braced for brutal impact from Hurricane Milton
Florida braced for brutal impact from Hurricane Milton
Clip: S2024 E284 | 7:47
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Dozens killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza
News Wrap: Dozens killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E284 | 5:01
Watch 3:52
PBS News Hour
How an Oklahoma death penalty case reached the Supreme Court
How an Oklahoma death penalty case reached the Supreme Court
Clip: S2024 E284 | 3:52
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
Lebanon's civilians in dire need amid Israel-Hezbollah fight
More civilians in Lebanon displaced and in dire need amid Israel's battle with Hezbollah
Clip: S2024 E284 | 5:45
Watch 3:51
PBS News Hour
This county voted for every presidential winner since 1980
Only one county has voted for the winner of every presidential election since 1980
Clip: S2024 E284 | 3:51
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Book chronicles deaf football team's rise to state champions
'The Boys of Riverside' chronicles school for the deaf's rise to state football champions
Clip: S2024 E284 | 8:24
Watch 3:07
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump focus on Arizona as early voting starts there
Harris and Trump focus on Arizona as early voting starts there
Clip: S2024 E284 | 3:07
Watch 5:11
PBS News Hour
Greg Biffle becomes rescue pilot in Helene's aftermath
NASCAR driver Greg Biffle becomes rescue pilot in Helene's aftermath
Clip: S2024 E284 | 5:11
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E283 | 57:46