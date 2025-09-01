© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 244 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan strikes a nation already in dire need of humanitarian aid, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more. A judge halts planes set to return unaccompanied immigrant minors to Guatemala. Plus, how medical advancements have evolved to aid some children with a rare chromosomal disease.

Aired: 08/31/25 | Expires: 10/01/25
