PBS News Hour

September 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 245 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, Congress returns to Washington to face a looming budget battle and tension over the Epstein files. The Pentagon authorizes military lawyers to serve as immigration judges in the Trump administration's push to deal with a massive backlog in cases. Plus, we speak to the wife of a woman who came to the U.S. as a child and is now being detained by immigration authorities.

Aired: 09/01/25 | Expires: 10/02/25
