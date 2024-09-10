© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

September 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 255 | 57m 46s

September 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/09/24 | Expires: 10/10/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 11:17
PBS News Hour
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
Special: 11:17
Watch 7:23
PBS News Hour
Family of fallen Marine on son, Afghanistan and politics
Parents of Marine killed during Afghan withdrawal reflect on loss and political fallout
Clip: S2024 E255 | 7:23
Watch 13:10
PBS News Hour
What's at stake for Harris and Trump in the debate
What's at stake with Harris and Trump set to face off on debate stage
Clip: S2024 E255 | 13:10
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israeli airstrike on tent camp kills 19
News Wrap: Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrike on a tent camp killed at least 19
Clip: S2024 E255 | 5:31
Watch 4:43
PBS News Hour
Report warns NASA is underfunded and its future is at risk
Critical report warns NASA is underfunded and its future is at risk
Clip: S2024 E255 | 4:43
Watch 8:12
PBS News Hour
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Moscow
Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow as U.S. accuses Iran of giving missiles to Russia
Clip: S2024 E255 | 8:12
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
Tyreek Hill traffic stop sparks conversations about policing
Video of Tyreek Hill traffic stop sparks new conversations about policing in America
Clip: S2024 E255 | 5:45
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
Musician Jon Muq's improbable journey from Uganda to Austin
Musician Jon Muq's improbable journey from Uganda to Austin
Clip: S2024 E255 | 7:04
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
House GOP report blames Biden for chaotic Afghan exit
House GOP blames Biden for chaotic Afghan exit while ignoring Trump administration's role
Clip: S2024 E254 | 6:15