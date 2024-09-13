© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 258 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, bomb threats force evacuations in Springfield, Ohio, the town at the center of Trump's lies about Haitian immigrants. President Biden meets the British prime minister as Western leaders debate allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons inside Russia. Plus, universities try to get a better handle on protests over the Israel-Hamas war without stifling students' free speech.

Aired: 09/12/24 | Expires: 10/13/24
