© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

September 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 266 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a new report says nearly half a billion children worldwide are experiencing at least twice as many extremely hot days as their grandparents. Then, two years after the Inflation Reduction Act became law, a look at its economic impact and delays in the projects it was meant to spur. Plus, how Glacier National Park is trying to manage a crush of visitors and vehicles.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 10/21/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:14
PBS News Hour
A 2-year progress report on Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act
A look at the economic impact and progress of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act so far
Clip: S2024 E266 | 7:14
Watch 3:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel conducts airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza
News Wrap: Israel’s military conducts more airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza
Clip: S2024 E266 | 3:05
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
Rise in extreme heat threatens children’s health worldwide
How a rise in extreme heat threatens the health of young children worldwide
Clip: S2024 E266 | 5:40
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
How Glacier National Park is navigating a flood of visitors
How Montana’s Glacier National Park is navigating a flood of visitors and vehicles
Clip: S2024 E266 | 6:34
Watch 9:20
PBS News Hour
Connie Chung reflects on trailblazing career in new memoir
Connie Chung reflects on her trailblazing career and confronting rampant sexism
Clip: S2024 E265 | 9:20
Watch 11:48
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on a cultural shift away from negativity
Brooks and Capehart on if a cultural shift away from negativity will benefit Harris
Clip: S2024 E265 | 11:48
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
Son of Jimmy Lai rallies U.S. support in fight for release
Son of jailed Hong Kong journalist Jimmy Lai rallies U.S. support in fight for his release
Clip: S2024 E265 | 6:16
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Secret Service admits complacency before shooting
News Wrap: Secret Service admits complacency before Trump assassination attempt
Clip: S2024 E265 | 5:44
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Polish foreign minister: Ukraine has right strike in Russia
Polish foreign minister: Ukraine 'has every right to defend itself' by striking in Russia
Clip: S2024 E265 | 5:43
Watch 4:26
PBS News Hour
Georgia election board to require hand count of ballots
Georgia election board passes rule requiring hand count of ballots
Clip: S2024 E265 | 4:26