© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

September 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 271

September 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 09/27/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Federal workers face layoffs as government shutdown looms
Federal workers brace for more mass layoffs as potential government shutdown looms
Clip: S2025 E271 | 5:49
Watch 3:49
PBS News Hour
Jahri’s World creator makes music for neurodivergent kids
Jahri’s World creator reflects on why he makes music for neurodivergent kids
Clip: S2025 E271 | 3:49
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
September 28, 2025 – PBS News Weekend full episode
September 28, 2025 – PBS News Weekend full episode
Clip: S2025 E271 | 26:45
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
Public transit systems in crisis amid funding shortfalls
Public transit systems ‘on the edge of a cliff’ amid funding shortfalls
Clip: S2025 E271 | 5:46
Watch 2:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 2 killed in shooting at Michigan church
News Wrap: At least 2 killed in shooting and fire at Michigan church
Clip: S2025 E271 | 2:46
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
Why renters are on the rise in the suburbs of major cities
Why renters are increasingly outnumbering homeowners in the suburbs of major cities
Clip: S2025 E271 | 4:59
Watch 4:15
PBS News Hour
White House’s iconic Rose Garden gets a makeover by Trump
The White House’s iconic Rose Garden gets a makeover under Trump
Clip: S2025 E270 | 4:15
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
September 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
September 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E270 | 26:45
Watch 1:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump orders troops to Portland, Oregon
News Wrap: Trump orders troops to Portland, authorizing ‘full force’
Clip: S2025 E270 | 1:51
Watch 9:15
PBS News Hour
Egg freezing demand rises as more people delay parenthood
Demand for egg freezing is rising as more people delay parenthood. Here’s what to know
Clip: S2025 E270 | 9:15