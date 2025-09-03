© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: Wed 9/3/25 Broadcast interruptions during tower work 9am-5pm
PBS News Hour

September 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 246 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the leaders of Russia, China and North Korea meet in Beijing to strengthen their alliance and showcase military might. Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse speak out as some of the files are released. Plus, how artificial intelligence is redefining the idea of work and the challenges awaiting the next generation of workers.

Aired: 09/02/25 | Expires: 10/03/25
