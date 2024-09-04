September 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
How Russia is using artificial intelligence to interfere in elections
Artist takes ancient tradition of basket weaving in new directions
After losing his sight, this scientist created a unique nature walk for the other senses
Comparing Trump's and Harris' differing ideas on how to boost the economy
14-year-old accused of killing 4 in Georgia school shooting
News Wrap: Zelenskyy overhauls his Cabinet as war drags on
DOJ outlines Russia's disinformation campaigns designed to interfere with U.S. election
September 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Zelenskyy renews plea for long-range U.S. weapons after Russian strikes kill dozens
How Trump has made election lies a key feature of his campaign