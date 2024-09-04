© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 249 | 56m 46s

September 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/03/24 | Expires: 10/04/24
Extras
Watch 9:11
PBS News Hour
How Russia is using AI to interfere in elections
How Russia is using artificial intelligence to interfere in elections
Clip: S2024 E249 | 9:11
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
Artist takes tradition of basket weaving in new directions
Artist takes ancient tradition of basket weaving in new directions
Clip: S2024 E249 | 7:10
Watch 3:44
PBS News Hour
After losing sight, scientist creates unique nature walk
After losing his sight, this scientist created a unique nature walk for the other senses
Clip: S2024 E249 | 3:44
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
Comparing Trump's and Harris' ideas on how to boost economy
Comparing Trump's and Harris' differing ideas on how to boost the economy
Clip: S2024 E249 | 7:45
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
14-year-old accused of killing 4 in Georgia school shooting
14-year-old accused of killing 4 in Georgia school shooting
Clip: S2024 E249 | 3:01
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Zelenskyy overhauls his Cabinet as war drags on
News Wrap: Zelenskyy overhauls his Cabinet as war drags on
Clip: S2024 E249 | 6:16
Watch 7:43
PBS News Hour
DOJ outlines Russia's disinformation campaigns
DOJ outlines Russia's disinformation campaigns designed to interfere with U.S. election
Clip: S2024 E249 | 7:43
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E248 | 57:46
Watch 3:37
PBS News Hour
Zelenskyy pleas for long-range weapons after Russian strikes
Zelenskyy renews plea for long-range U.S. weapons after Russian strikes kill dozens
Clip: S2024 E248 | 3:37
Watch 7:28
PBS News Hour
Trump makes election lies a key feature of his campaign
How Trump has made election lies a key feature of his campaign
Clip: S2024 E248 | 7:28