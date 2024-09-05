© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

September 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 250 | 56m 45s

Thursday on the News Hour, the FBI reveals the Georgia school shooting suspect was on law enforcement's radar, raising questions about how he was able to carry out the attack. Harris and Trump prepare for the next debate as legal cases against the former president make their way through the courts. Plus, why it's so difficult to get the mpox vaccines needed to curb the spread of the virus.

Aired: 09/04/24 | Expires: 10/05/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E251 | 57:46
Watch 2:59
PBS News Hour
2 months until election, Harris and Trump prepare to debate
With 2 months until Election Day, Harris and Trump prepare for next week's debate
Clip: S2024 E250 | 2:59
Watch 4:53
PBS News Hour
Prosecutors, Trump team clash over details of election case
Trump attorneys and prosecutors clash over key details of his election interference case
Clip: S2024 E250 | 4:53
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
Displaced Israeli students start school in the shadow of war
Displaced Israeli students start a new school year in the shadow of war
Clip: S2024 E250 | 5:31
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Why it's difficult to get mpox vaccines to areas in need
Why it's so difficult to get mpox vaccines to areas facing an outbreak
Clip: S2024 E250 | 6:01
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Blinken visits Haiti amid political upheaval
News Wrap: Blinken visits Haiti amid gang violence and political upheaval
Clip: S2024 E250 | 6:25
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
Olympic success brings big boost to some lesser-known sports
Olympic success brings big boost to some lesser-known sports
Clip: S2024 E250 | 5:32
Watch 3:24
PBS News Hour
Students mourn 4 killed in Georgia school shooting
Students mourn 4 killed in Georgia school shooting as investigators explore past threats
Clip: S2024 E250 | 3:24
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
Disney fight leaves DirecTV viewers without popular channels
Disney dispute leaves DirecTV customers without popular sports channels
Clip: S2024 E250 | 5:21
Watch 4:18
PBS News Hour
National Cathedral stonemasons tell a more inclusive history
National Cathedral stonemasons work to tell a more inclusive and honest history
Clip: S2024 E250 | 4:18