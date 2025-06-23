© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
POV

Break the Game

Season 37 Episode 13 | 52m 57s

After coming out as a trans woman, world-record-holding gamer, Narcissa Wright loses her massive fanbase. To win them back, she attempts to set a new record in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, live-streaming every minute of her quest. Break the Game is a moving exploration of gamer culture, the realities of online harassment, and the mental health implications of living a digital life.

Aired: 06/29/25 | Expires: 07/30/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 1:23
POV
Behind the Lens: Break the Game
Behind the Lens interview with Break the Game director Jane Wagner.
Clip: S37 E13 | 1:23
Watch 1:42
POV
Trailer | Break the Game
Trailer of Jane Wagner's documentary Break the Game.
Preview: S37 E13 | 1:42
