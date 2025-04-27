© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
POV

The Taste of Mango

Season 37 Episode 3714 | 1hr 14m 01s

The Taste of Mango unfolds as a hypnotic, urgently personal meditation on family, memory, identity, violence, and love. At its center are three women: the director’s mother, Rozana; her grandmother, Jean; and the director herself. Their stories, by turns difficult and jubilant, bear witness to the complex, evolving nature of inheritance and the hurt and protection entangled within familial bonds.

Aired: 04/27/25 | Expires: 06/27/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 3:23
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Gem of a Guy
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
Special: 3:23
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Who I Am Not
Trailer for Tunde Skovran's film Who I Am Not.
Preview: S37 E12 | 2:04
Watch 1:27
POV
Behind the Lens: Who I Am Not
Message from Tünde Skovrán, director of Who I Am Not.
Clip: S37 E12 | 1:27
Watch 3:13
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Operation North Pole
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Special: 3:13
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 1:32
POV
Behind the Lens: The Body Politic
Message from director Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough and producer Dawne Langford of The Body Politic
Clip: S37 E11 | 1:32
Watch 3:00
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Dear Mrs. Doyle
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Special: 3:00
Watch 11:13
POV
Golden Moon
A young med student drives big rigs for tuition fees.
Special: 11:13
Watch 17:14
POV
American Seams
A glimpse into the lives of three quilters in the American West.
Special: 17:14