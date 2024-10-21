© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
POV

Tokyo Uber Blues

Season 37 Episode 10 | 52m 52s

Shot with a mix of smartphones and GoPros from a first person perspective, filmmaker Taku Aoyagi takes us on his daily bike rides as an Uber Eats worker. But pedaling on Tokyo’s deserted streets, delivering boba tea to cloistered condos, he starts wondering… what was it that Ken Loach said about the Uberization of society? And what does gig-work offer an unemployed person with student debt?

Aired: 10/20/24 | Expires: 01/19/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 2:48
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: The Men Who Fed America
Johnny Itliong honors the memory of his migrant father and the men who helped feed America.
Special: 2:48
Watch 3:07
POV
Anatomy of a Scene: Fauna
Anatomy of a Scene from Fauna with director Pau Faus.
Clip: S37 E5 | 3:07
Watch 1:49
POV
Behind the Lens: Fauna
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E5 | 1:49
Watch 1:25
POV
Behind the Lens: Against the Tide
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E4 | 1:25
Watch 0:51
POV
Behind the Lens: Is There Anybody Out There?
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E3 | 0:51
Watch 13:44
POV
a film is a goodbye that never ends
Filmmaker María Luisa Santos grapples with saying goodbye to Turbo, a dog she has come to adore.
Special: 13:44
Watch 1:30
POV
Behind the Lens: Hummingbirds
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E2 | 1:30
Watch 8:00
POV
King Coal: Bonus Feature
Performances by Shodekeh Talifero (breath artist), Lou Maiuri, Jesse Milnes, and Emily Miller.
Clip: S37 E1 | 8:00
Watch 1:28
POV
Behind the Lens: King Coal
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E1 | 1:28
Watch 2:47
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Beat by Beat
Ed Cage and his daughter Nicole talk about how he passed beatboxing on to the next generation.
Special: 2:47