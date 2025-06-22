© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
POV

UNION

Season 38 Episode 1 | 1hr 22m 44s

UNION chronicles an unlikely group of warehouse workers as they launch a grassroots union campaign at an Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York. The odds are stacked against them, as they find themselves up against a tech industry giant with unlimited resources, without major support from national unions or politicians, and while navigating internal divisions within their own ranks.

Aired: 06/22/25 | Expires: 09/21/25
