© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Off the Record

January 16, 2026 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 28 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses the race for governor in Michigan. The guest is Richard Czuba. Zachary Gorchow, Lauren Gibbons, and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 01/15/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
January 9, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Race for Governor.
Episode: S55 E27 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
December 19, 2025 - Rep. Mark Tisdel | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Mark Tisdel. Topic: School cellphone ban
Episode: S55 E25 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
December 12, 2025 - Rep. Ann Bollin | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Ann Bollin. Topic: Governmental Accountability
Episode: S55 E24 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
December 5, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan Jobs. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Episode: S55 E23 | 27:45
Watch 8:59
Off the Record
December 5, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Clip: S55 E23 | 8:59
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Michigan’s data center boom: Off The Record panel weighs in | 11/21/25
Correspondents Edition. The panel discusses data centers in Michigan for the first half of the show and then moves on to other topics. Simon Schuster, Beth LeBlanc, Zoe Clark, Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.
Episode: S55 E21 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 14, 2025 - Rep. Debbie Dingell | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Debbie Dingell. Topic: Government Shutdown Over.
Episode: S55 E20 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 7, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: SNAP and election results.
Episode: S55 E19 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 31, 2025 - Rep. Haley Stevens | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens. Topic: Michigan's SNAP issue.
Episode: S55 E18 | 27:45
Watch 13:07
Off the Record
October 31, 2025 -Rep. Haley Stevens | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens.
Clip: S55 E18 | 13:07