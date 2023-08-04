© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

July 21, 2023 - Chris Harkins | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 3 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses a recall effort aimed at six house members and election fraud charges against state republicans. The guest is state budget director Chris Harkins. Panelists Chad Livengood, Jordyn Hermani and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 07/20/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
