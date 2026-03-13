© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Off the Record

March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 37 | 27m 45s

This week the guest Rep. Alabas Farhat of the House Appropriations Committee, talking about budgets. Kyle Melinn, Zoe Clark, and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 03/19/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 13, 2026 - Rep. Dylan Wegela | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Dylan Wegela. Topic: Whitmer and Trump.
Episode: S55 E36 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 6, 2026 - Sean McBrearty | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Sean McBrearty. Topic: Corporate money out of politics petition.
Episode: S55 E35 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 27, 2026 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Topic: State of the State.
Episode: S55 E34 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 20, 2026 - Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Tyrone Carter. Topic: Property tax relief.
Episode: S55 E33 | 27:45
Watch 9:53
Off the Record
February 13, 2026 - Mike Cox | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Mike Cox.
Clip: S55 E32 | 9:53
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
February 13, 2026 - Mike Cox | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Mike Cox. Topic: Running for Governor.
Episode: S55 E32 | 27:46
Watch 12:28
Off the Record
February 6, 2026 - Kevin Rinke | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Kevin Rinke.
Clip: S55 E31 | 12:28
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 6, 2026 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD
The guest is former GOP candidate for governor Kevin Rinke. Will he run again?
Episode: S55 E31 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
January 30, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Perry Johnson running for Governor a second time.
Episode: S55 E30 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
January 23, 2026 - Rep. Matthew Bierlein | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Matthew Bierlein. Topic: Police morale.
Episode: S55 E29 | 27:45