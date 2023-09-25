© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The American Buffalo | A Film By Ken Burns

Blood Memory

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 56m 55s

For untold generations, America’s national mammal sustained the lives of Native people, whose cultures were intertwined with the animal. Newcomers to the continent bring a different view of the natural world, and the buffalo are driven to the brink of extinction. In English audio with captions, Spanish audio with captions, and Descriptive Audio.

Aired: 10/15/23 | Expires: 11/30/23
Corporate funding for The American Buffalo was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by The Better Angels Society and its following members: The Margaret A. Cargill Foundation fund at the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; John and Catherine Debs; Kissick Family Foundation; Fred and Donna Seigel; Jacqueline Mars; John and Leslie McQuown; and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Tudor Jones. Funding was also provided by The Volgenau Foundation.
