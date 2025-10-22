© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Thirteen American colonies unite in rebellion, win an eight-year war to secure their independence, and establish a new form of government that would inspire democratic movements at home and around the globe. What begins as a political clash between colonists and the British government grows into a bloody struggle that will engage more than two dozen nations and forever change the world.

Watch 4:56
The American Revolution
George Washington: Farmer, Patriot, Commander
George Washington assumes command of the Continental Army and must turn it into a unified force.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:56
Watch 5:43
The American Revolution
Spain Joins the American Revolution Against the British
Spain joins the war, but not as an ally of American independence – as an enemy of Britain.
Clip: S1 E5 | 5:43
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
The American Revolution
In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)
Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause.
Episode: S1 E1
The American Revolution
An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)
Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence.
Episode: S1 E2
The American Revolution
The Times That Try Men’s Souls (July 1776 – January 1777)
Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.
Episode: S1 E3
The American Revolution
Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)
Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war.
Episode: S1 E4
The American Revolution
The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)
The war drags on and moves to new theaters: at sea, in Indian Country, and in the South.
Episode: S1 E5
Watch 8:56
The American Revolution
The Battle of Monmouth
The Continental Army engages the British in the last major battle in the North of the Revolution.
Clip: S1 E5 | 8:56
Watch 4:26
The American Revolution
Winter at Valley Forge: Hardship & Desperation
The Continental Army threatens to unravel while suffering harsh winter conditions at Valley Forge.
Clip: S1 E5 | 4:26
Watch 5:56
The American Revolution
Episode 5: Introduction
The American Revolution has spilled into a global war, but the United States hangs on by a thread.
Clip: S1 E5 | 5:56
Watch 8:59
The American Revolution
Patriot Victory at the Battle of Saratoga
After days of fighting at Saratoga, Benedict Arnold and Horatio Gates secure a Patriot victory.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:59
Watch 6:18
The American Revolution
The Battle of Saratoga Begins
General Horatio Gates' force clashes with the British, beginning the Battle of Saratoga.
Clip: S1 E4 | 6:18
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
The British Capture Philadelphia & The Battle of Germantown
The British seize Philadelphia, but Washington plans to retake the city at the Battle of Germantown.
Clip: S1 E4 | 6:29
Watch 8:07
The American Revolution
The Haudenosaunee Choose Sides in the American Revolution
The Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee choose opposing sides at the Battle of Oriskany.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:07
Watch 4:31
The American Revolution
The Real People Who Fought the American Revolution
Washington uses bonuses and drafts to encourage Americans to join the Continental Army.
Clip: S1 E4 | 4:31
Watch 6:44
The American Revolution
The Battle of Trenton
Washington devises a bold plan to cross the Delaware River and attack Trenton on Christmas night.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:44
Watch 5:48
The American Revolution
Warpath of Nations: The Naval Battle That Prevented a Canadian Invasion
Horatio Gates and Benedict Arnold rush to stop the British sailing down Lake Champlain.
Clip: S1 E3 | 5:48
