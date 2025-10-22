Latest Episodes
Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause.
Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence.
Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.
Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war.
The war drags on and moves to new theaters: at sea, in Indian Country, and in the South.
Extras
The Continental Army engages the British in the last major battle in the North of the Revolution.
The Continental Army threatens to unravel while suffering harsh winter conditions at Valley Forge.
The American Revolution has spilled into a global war, but the United States hangs on by a thread.
After days of fighting at Saratoga, Benedict Arnold and Horatio Gates secure a Patriot victory.
General Horatio Gates' force clashes with the British, beginning the Battle of Saratoga.
The British seize Philadelphia, but Washington plans to retake the city at the Battle of Germantown.
The Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee choose opposing sides at the Battle of Oriskany.
Washington uses bonuses and drafts to encourage Americans to join the Continental Army.
Washington devises a bold plan to cross the Delaware River and attack Trenton on Christmas night.
Horatio Gates and Benedict Arnold rush to stop the British sailing down Lake Champlain.