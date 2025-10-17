© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25

Season 2025 Episode 42 | 26m 46s

Buoyed by the belief that he brought peace to the Middle East, President Trump is trying to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. But at home, he’s waging war on domestic critics, engaging in a prosecution campaign without precedent. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Nancy Youssef and Anne Applebaum of The Atlantic, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch and Tyler Pager of The New York Times to discuss more.

Aired: 10/16/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Trump convince Putin to end his war in Ukraine?
Can Trump convince Putin to end his war in Ukraine?
Clip: S2025 E42 | 15:35
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Pentagon press eviction means for military coverage
What the Pentagon press corps eviction means for coverage of the U.S. military
Clip: S2025 E42 | 7:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/10/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 10, 2025
Episode: S2025 E41 | 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
Clip: S2025 E41 | 16:21
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Clip: S2025 E41 | 6:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump gets out of it
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump is getting out of it
Clip: S2025 E40 | 9:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Russell Vought and his role in expanding executive power
Russell Vought and his role in expanding executive power
Clip: S2025 E40 | 14:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Hegseth summons top U.S. military leaders for sudden meeting
Hegseth summons top U.S. military leaders to Washington for sudden meeting
Clip: S2025 E39 | 4:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump delivers on promise of retribution against adversaries
Trump delivers on promise of retribution against political adversaries
Clip: S2025 E39 | 18:38