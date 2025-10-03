© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25

Season 2025 Episode 40 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25

Aired: 10/02/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 9:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump gets out of it
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump is getting out of it
Clip: S2025 E40 | 9:12
Watch 14:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Russell Vought and his role in expanding executive power
Russell Vought and his role in expanding executive power
Clip: S2025 E40 | 14:05
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:46
Watch 18:38
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump delivers on promise of retribution against adversaries
Trump delivers on promise of retribution against political adversaries
Clip: S2025 E39 | 18:38
Watch 4:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Hegseth summons top U.S. military leaders for sudden meeting
Hegseth summons top U.S. military leaders to Washington for sudden meeting
Clip: S2025 E39 | 4:49
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/19/25
Episode: S2025 E38 | 26:46
Watch 3:59
Washington Week with The Atlantic
As Russia tests NATO, Trump says Putin 'has let me down'
As Russia tests NATO, Trump says Putin 'has let me down'
Clip: S2025 E38 | 3:59
Watch 18:29
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Free speech under fire
Free speech under fire
Clip: S2025 E38 | 18:29
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/12/25
Episode: S2025 E37 | 26:46
Watch 2:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Kirk’s assassination and escalating political violence
Charlie Kirk’s assassination raises questions about escalating political violence
Clip: S2025 E37 | 2:37