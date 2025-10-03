Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25

Extras
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump is getting out of it
Russell Vought and his role in expanding executive power
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Trump delivers on promise of retribution against political adversaries
Hegseth summons top U.S. military leaders to Washington for sudden meeting
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/19/25
As Russia tests NATO, Trump says Putin 'has let me down'
Free speech under fire
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/12/25
Charlie Kirk’s assassination raises questions about escalating political violence