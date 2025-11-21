© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25

Season 2025 Episode 47 | 26m 46s

President Trump is under considerable pressure and has been lashing out in fairly unprecedented ways, even for him. And then he called for the execution of Democratic members of Congress. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Puck, Jonathan Karl of ABC News and Toluse Olorunnipa of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 11/20/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
