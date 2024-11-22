© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/22/24

Season 2024 Episode 47 | 26m 46s

Controversy over former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s nomination and withdrawal from President-elect Trump's cabinet soaked up headlines, but other nominees are equally improbable. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Laura Barrón-López of the PBS News Hour, Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News, Zolan Kanno-Youngs from The New York Times and The Washington Post's Ashley Parker as they discuss this and more.

Aired: 11/22/24
Major funding for "Washington Week with The Atlantic" is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
