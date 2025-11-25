Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25

Extras
Kennedy’s battles with the medical establishment and the health agencies he oversees
Why RFK Jr. turned away from Democrats and backed Trump
Trump's 'seditious behavior' accusation against Democrats
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Epstein files fuel Trump's fury
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/14/25
Trump faces expanding Epstein scandal
Democrats divided after moderates split to end shutdown
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Who will voters blame for the government shutdown?