Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/6/24

Extras
Trump fires the messenger after dismal jobs report
Will Israel's troubles with Trump force its hand in Gaza?
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 8/1/25
Trump's attempt to deflect focus from Epstein case
Trump’s Epstein controversy shows no end in sight
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/25/25
Trump enraged by MAGA’s Epstein backlash
How Trump's funding clawback was a test case for future cuts
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 7/18/25
Has Trump soured on Putin?