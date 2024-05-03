© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24

Season 2024 Episode 18 | 26m 45s

President Biden is dealing with a Middle East crisis partially beyond his control and he’s feeling the fallout at home. Now, Biden and Trump are trying to figure out how to turn the conflict and campus unrest to their advantage. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Eric Cortellessa of Time, Franklin Foer of The Atlantic, Asma Khalid of NPR and Nancy Youseff of The Wall Street Journal to discuss more.

Aired: 05/02/24
